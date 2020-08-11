Weather forecast: Fair
Fair weather with higher temperatures are forecast for Thursday. Northerly winds up to 7 on the Beaufort scale.
Temperatures ranging from 21C to 38C in northern parts, with some clouds in the afternoon.
