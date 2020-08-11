LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefs President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on crisis in east Mediterranean

11 August 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had phone contact with the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

During the communication, Mr. Mitsotakis briefed Ms. Sakellaropoulou about the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Prime Minister is expected to have a round of telephone contacts with the political leaders in order to inform them about the ongoing crisis in the Eastern Mediterranean, but also what he conveyed to Greece partners during his diplomatic contacts.

The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis has been sailing in the Greek national waters since yesterday escorted by a flotilla of Turkish warships.

