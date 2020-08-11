Covid-19 Greece – 196 new cases recorded in a day
The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 196 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Tuesday.
The total number of cases is 5,942 of which 54.9% are men.
1,503 (25.3%) are linked to travel from abroad and 2,885 (48.6%) are related to an already known case.
26 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years old, 8 (30.8%) being women and the rest men. 53.8% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 130 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
There was 1 recorded death related to coronavirus in the past day with the total number of fatalities reaching at 214 . Of these,71 (33.2%) were women and the rest men. The median age of the dead was 76 years and 95.8% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.
