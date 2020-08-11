LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 196 new cases recorded in a day

11 August 2020
The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 196 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Tuesday.

The total number of cases is 5,942 of which 54.9% are men.

1,503 (25.3%) are linked to travel from abroad and 2,885 (48.6%) are related to an already known case.

26 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 65 years old, 8 (30.8%) being women and the rest men. 53.8% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 130 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There was 1 recorded death related to coronavirus in the past day with the total number of fatalities reaching at 214 . Of these,71 (33.2%) were women and the rest men. The median age of the dead was 76 years and 95.8% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.

