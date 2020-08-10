Turkey issues provocative NAVTEX south of Rhodes
Ankara today issued a new Navtex announcing seismic surveys from Rhodes to Kastelorizo and the 30th meridian for the period from today until August 23rd.
The ad for seafarers was issued by the Antalya hydroelectric station and based on the coordinates warns that the survey vessel Oruc Reis, with its accompanying ships Ataman and Cengiz Han, will start exploration next to point A (longitude 027-59-02 00E) from which the partial demarcation line of the Greek-Egyptian EEZ was designated until the 30th meridian.
In other words, the Turks announced surveys that start from the area south of Rhodes, right next to point A, which is defined as the beginning of the demarcation line in the partial delimitation of the EEZ, between Greece and Egypt.
The Oruc Reis sailed from Antalya in the early hours of the morning accompanied by two auxiliary boats and warships.
Following these developments, it was announced by the Prime Minister’s Office that today at 12.00 the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) will hold an extraordinary meeting under Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Palace.
Under the chairmanship of the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros, the Council of Chiefs of General Staff (SAGE) is currently meeting to assess the situation.
Unconfirmed information by the Ministry of National Defence states that on Monday morning in the area of Rhodes dozens of Turkish fishing boats are fishing in Greek territorial waters. The complicated situation is being closely monitored by the officials of the Ministry of National Defence.
