LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

KYSEA meeting ends

10 August 2020
1 Views

The Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) meeting ended on Monday under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Palace.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Shipping, and the Chief of General Staff were all present. The meeting took place in light of the illegal Turkish NAVTEX and the Greek counter-NAVTEX on Monday.

In the morning, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis contacted the President of the European Council Charles Michel and informed him about the agreement between Greece and Egypt, regarding the delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone, as well as the concerning developments in the Middle East,  sources said.

According to the same sources, in the afternoon at 17.00, the Prime Minister is scheduled to communicate with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

You may be interested

Greek Minister of State on Turkish NAVTEX: We are operationally ready
GREECE
shares0 views
GREECE
shares0 views

Greek Minister of State on Turkish NAVTEX: We are operationally ready

Panos - Aug 10, 2020

“Our determination is a given”, stressed the Minister of State, George Gerapetritis, commenting on the lprovocxation by Turkey with the…

Greece issues counter-NAVTEX against Turkey
DEFENCE
shares1 views
DEFENCE
shares1 views

Greece issues counter-NAVTEX against Turkey

Panos - Aug 10, 2020

Greece responded to the Turkish navigational telex (NAVTEX) near Rhodes and Kastelorizo for seismic surveys by the Oruc Reis vessel…

Greek Foreign Ministry: We will defend our sovereign rights
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Greek Foreign Ministry: We will defend our sovereign rights

Panos - Aug 10, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement clarifying that “Greece will not accept any blackmail”, referring to the Turkish…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek Minister of State on Turkish NAVTEX: We are operationally ready
GREECE
shares0 views
GREECE
shares0 views

Greek Minister of State on Turkish NAVTEX: We are operationally ready

Panos - Aug 10, 2020

“Our determination is a given”, stressed the Minister of State, George Gerapetritis, commenting on the lprovocxation by Turkey with the issuing of a NAVTEX near Kastelorizo. Speaking…

Greece issues counter-NAVTEX against Turkey
DEFENCE
shares1 views
DEFENCE
shares1 views

Greece issues counter-NAVTEX against Turkey

Panos - Aug 10, 2020

Greece responded to the Turkish navigational telex (NAVTEX) near Rhodes and Kastelorizo for seismic surveys by the Oruc Reis vessel by issuing its own counter-NAVTEX. The Greek…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek Minister of State on Turkish NAVTEX: We are operationally ready
GREECE
shares0 views
GREECE
shares0 views

Greek Minister of State on Turkish NAVTEX: We are operationally ready

Panos - Aug 10, 2020

“Our determination is a given”, stressed the Minister of State, George Gerapetritis, commenting on the lprovocxation by Turkey with the issuing of a NAVTEX near Kastelorizo. Speaking…

Greece issues counter-NAVTEX against Turkey
DEFENCE
shares1 views
DEFENCE
shares1 views

Greece issues counter-NAVTEX against Turkey

Panos - Aug 10, 2020

Greece responded to the Turkish navigational telex (NAVTEX) near Rhodes and Kastelorizo for seismic surveys by the Oruc Reis vessel by issuing its own counter-NAVTEX. The Greek…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments