Greek Minister of State on Turkish NAVTEX: We are operationally ready
“Our determination is a given”, stressed the Minister of State, George Gerapetritis, commenting on the lprovocxation by Turkey with the issuing of a NAVTEX near Kastelorizo.
Speaking to public broadcaster ERT, the Minister of State pointed out that Greece is in full political and operational readiness.
Athens is fully prepared to enter into a constructive dialogue, he said, adding that Ankara is retreating ostensibly, as it sees that it cannot achieve its goals.
KYSEA meeting endsPanos - Aug 10, 2020
The Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) meeting ended on Monday under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Kyriakos…
Greece issues counter-NAVTEX against TurkeyPanos - Aug 10, 2020
Greece responded to the Turkish navigational telex (NAVTEX) near Rhodes and Kastelorizo for seismic surveys by the Oruc Reis vessel…
Greek Foreign Ministry: We will defend our sovereign rightsPanos - Aug 10, 2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement clarifying that “Greece will not accept any blackmail”, referring to the Turkish…
