Greece issues counter-NAVTEX against Turkey
Greece responded to the Turkish navigational telex (NAVTEX) near Rhodes and Kastelorizo for seismic surveys by the Oruc Reis vessel by issuing its own counter-NAVTEX.
The Greek anti-Navtex was issued by the station of the Hydrographic Service of the Navy of Heraklion.
The Heraklion station announced that the Antalya station does not have the jurisdiction to issue Navtex for the specific area. It points out that the area blocked concerns illegal activity and covers the Greek continental shelf. Seafarers are called to ignore the Turkish Navtex.
Four days after the official signing of the Agreement on the partial demarcation of the EEZ between Greece and Egypt, Tayyip Erdogan is realising his threats on Friday, August 7, outside Hagia Sophia that seismic surveys by Turkish vessels would resume immediately.
Early Monday morning the Oruc Reis along with the two smaller research ships Ataman and Cengiz Han sailed from the port of Antalya and sailed south at a speed of about 6 miles per hour.
You may be interested
Greek Foreign Ministry: We will defend our sovereign rightsPanos - Aug 10, 2020
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement clarifying that “Greece will not accept any blackmail”, referring to the Turkish…
PM Mitsotakis phone contact with European Council President MichelPanos - Aug 10, 2020
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation on Monday morning with the President of the European Council, Charles…
Turkey issues provocative NAVTEX south of RhodesPanos - Aug 10, 2020
Ankara today issued a new Navtex announcing seismic surveys from Rhodes to Kastelorizo and the 30th meridian for the period…
