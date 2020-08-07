LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Only 400 Covid-19 cases from 1.3 million tourists in July in Greece

7 August 2020
12 Views

The Minister of Tourism for Greece, Haris Theocharis said that only 400 COVID-19 cases had been recorded from the 1,3 million tourists that entered the country in the month of July.

“Out of 1.3 million tourists who have visited our country in July, the COVID-19 cases amount to only 400,” said today Haris Theocharis, referring to the epidemiological data from the incoming tourism in an interview with Skai TV on Thursday.

The Minister of Tourism stressed that “July was a trial month for Greek tourism. We closed with 15% to 20% of the corresponding tourist traffic last year. I’m sure August will be better than July.”

In relation to the permitted occupancy on ships, means of transport, etc., but also the control procedures that are applied, Mr. Theocharis stated that “the situation with occupancy is dynamic and is reviewed at regular intervals. The same goes for the health protocols, which we adjust according to the developments”.

You may be interested

Covid-19 Greece – 153 new cases reported
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Covid-19 Greece – 153 new cases reported

Panos - Aug 07, 2020

The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 153 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Thursday The total number…

Greece and Egypt sign partial EEZ designation
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views

Greece and Egypt sign partial EEZ designation

Panos - Aug 07, 2020

An agreement on the partial demarcation of the Exclusive Economic Zone between Greece and Egypt was reached in Cairo, where…

Weather forecast: Clouds and Rain
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Clouds and Rain

Panos - Aug 07, 2020

Unsettled weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Covid-19 Greece – 153 new cases reported
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Covid-19 Greece – 153 new cases reported

Panos - Aug 07, 2020

The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 153 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Thursday The total number of cases is 5,123, of which 54.6%…

Greece and Egypt sign partial EEZ designation
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views

Greece and Egypt sign partial EEZ designation

Panos - Aug 07, 2020

An agreement on the partial demarcation of the Exclusive Economic Zone between Greece and Egypt was reached in Cairo, where the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Covid-19 Greece – 153 new cases reported
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Covid-19 Greece – 153 new cases reported

Panos - Aug 07, 2020

The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 153 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Thursday The total number of cases is 5,123, of which 54.6%…

Greece and Egypt sign partial EEZ designation
DEFENCE
shares7 views
DEFENCE
shares7 views

Greece and Egypt sign partial EEZ designation

Panos - Aug 07, 2020

An agreement on the partial demarcation of the Exclusive Economic Zone between Greece and Egypt was reached in Cairo, where the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments