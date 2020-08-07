LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 153 new cases reported

7 August 2020
The National Organisation of Public Health (EODY) announced 153 new cases of coronavirus in Greece on Thursday

The total number of cases is 5,123, of which 54.6% are men.

1370 (26.7%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,551 (49.8%) are related to an already known case.

Fourteen patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years, with 3 (21.4%) being women and the rest men. 64.3% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 and over. 129 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were no deaths recorded in the past day with the total number of fatalities remaining at 210. Of these, 67 (31.9%) women and the rest men. The median age of the dead was 76 years and 95.7% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 years and over.

