Greece raises 812.5 million euros through a 3-month Treasury bill

Greece raised 812.5 million euros through the sale of a 3-month Treasury bill auction on Wednesday, at a negative rate of -0.04% reflecting the very positive climate that prevails in international markets for Greek government securities.

It is noted that the yield at the previous auction of interest of corresponding maturity was set at 0.01%. The amount of bids in today’s auction exceeded 2.22 times the auctioned amount and amounted to 1.390 billion euros, according to data released by the Public Debt Management Agency.