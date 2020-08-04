LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair

4 August 2020
Weather on Tuesday will be fair across the country, with clouds in Epirus in the afternoon and evening hours and local rain in the western and northern regions.

Winds at 3-4 Beaufort in western areas, while in eastern regions will reach 4-5 Beaufort in the Aegean, locally up to 7 Beaufort, gradually subsiding as of late evening.

