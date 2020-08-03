Coronovirus Greece – New measures: Face masks mandatory on the ships’ decks
The decision to take new measures to stop the outbreak of coronavirus cases was reached by the teleconference that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had earlier today with the leadership of the Ministry of Health, Professor Sotiris Tsiodras and the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias.
Thus, as announced by the government spokesman Stelios Petsas, it was decided to make the use of the face masks mandatory on the ships’ decks from tomorrow until August 18.
At the same time, the decision to ban the re-entry into the country of seasonal foreign land-workers who have left the country is extended until 18 August.
“Greece has managed to control the imported cases”, said government spokesman Stelios Petsas in a regular briefing to political editors, stressing, however, that “the enemy in the battle of the pandemic is complacency. The complacency led to an increase in cases and mainly in the urban centers of the country”, according to the government spokesman.
