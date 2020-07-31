LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Heatwave forecast on Friday, with temperatures up to 40C

31 July 2020
Hot and sunny weather is forecast in most parts of Greece on Friday, with temperatures climbing to the high 30s and even 40C in places.

Winds will blow from mainly northerly directions, between 3-6 Beaufort. Temperatures will range from 22C to 40C in the north, 21C to 40C in the west, 21C to 40C on the eastern mainland and Evia and from 23C to 37C on the islands in the Aegean and Crete.

Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 26C to 37C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures from 23C to 39C.

