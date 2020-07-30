Weather forecast: Fair
1 Views
Fair weather with higher temperatures are forecast for Thursday. Northerly winds up to 7 on the Beaufort scale.
Temperatures ranging from 21C to 38C in northern parts, with some clouds in the afternoon.
You may be interested
POLITICS
shares21 views
POLITICS
shares21 views
Mitsotakis – Pensions: In 2020 the retroactive payments to the pensionersmakis - Jul 29, 2020
In 2020, the retroactive payments to the pensioners will be paid in a lump sum, according to the court decision,…
FINANCE
shares21 views
FINANCE
shares21 views
Facebook takes EU antitrust regulators to courtPanos - Jul 29, 2020
US technology giant Facebook is suing EU regulators after a spat between the two parties erupted over access to company…
WORLD
shares32 views
WORLD
shares32 views
Madeleine McCann: Police search near Hanover linked to disappearance of British girlPanos - Jul 29, 2020
German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are searching a site near Hanover, prosecutors have told local media. Footage…
Leave a Comment