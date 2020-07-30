Monastery of Panagia Soumela reopens, divine liturgy to take place on August 15
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in an announcement on Wednesday, confirmed that a divine liturgy for the Feast of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary – the equivalent of the Feast of the Assumption – will be held at the Holy Monastery of Panagia Soumela in Turkey, which has reopened after five years of renovations.
In a telephone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, the Patriarch thanked him for the systematic renovation at the monastery, which reopened on that day.
