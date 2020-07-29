Weather forecast: Fair

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

29 July 2020
Generally fair weather on Wednesday, with chance of local showers in the afternoon in Macedonia and possibly at higher elevations in Thrace and Thessaly.

Northerly winds from 7 to 8 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 20C to 37C in northern parts, from 22C to 37C in western Greece, from 23C to 31C in the Cycladic Islands and Crete.

