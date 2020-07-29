Petsas: Turkey’s decision to de-escalate tension a ‘positive action’

Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas on Tuesday said Turkey’s decision for a de-escalation of tension in the southeastern Mediterranean was a “positive action”, in an interview with Skai television.

Petsas welcomed “…the fact that we have this statement on Turkey’s side and from the spokesperson of President Erdogan, because it showed that an illegal Turkish Navtex is in practice being withdrawn. Consequently, this is a good thing. Beyond that, we have said that we wish to have open channels of communication with Turkey and to discuss the issue that has for many decades now vexed both sides, which is the delimitation of the maritime zones.”