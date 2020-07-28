Weather forecast: Fair
Generally fair weather on Tuesday, with chance of local showers in the afternoon in Macedonia and possibly at higher elevations in Thrace and Thessaly.
Northerly winds from 7 to 8 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 20C to 37C in northern parts, from 22C to 37C in western Greece, from 23C to 31C in the Cycladic Islands and Crete.
