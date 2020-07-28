LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkey suspends seismic surveys: “Let’s wait for a while”, says Erdogan’s spokesman

28 July 2020
3 Views

According to the representative of the Turkish presidency, Ibrahim Kalin, the seismic surveys will be halted.

Ibrahim Kalin announced the suspension of seismic surveys in the “controversial areas” of the Aegean and the Mediterranean.

“Everyone should continue to work on their own continental shelf, while joint research should be done on the disputed areas. Let us be constructive. We can wait for a while”, he told CNN Turk.

He continued: “Greece is an important neighbor. Let us resolve the bilateral issues. EU membership should not be used as a pressure element”.

As Daily Sabah reported, Kalin told CNNTurk: “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: ‘Let us take a constructive approach and stop the surveys for a while’”. In fact, it was reported that the suspension of the seismic surveys will last at least a month.

Kalin also said that the creative intervention of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, led to these developments.

You may be interested

First underwater museum in Greece opens its gates in Alonissos
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

First underwater museum in Greece opens its gates in Alonissos

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

The first underwater museum in Greece, being a real reference point not only for the Sporades but for the whole…

NASA’s next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

NASA’s next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

With eight successful Mars landings, NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover. The spacecraft Perseverance — set for…

Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021
GREECE
shares35 views
GREECE
shares35 views

Google data: Greece third most popular destination for Americans in 2021

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

Greece is the third most popular destination for Americans in 2021, based on Google data. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
First underwater museum in Greece opens its gates in Alonissos
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

First underwater museum in Greece opens its gates in Alonissos

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

The first underwater museum in Greece, being a real reference point not only for the Sporades but for the whole country, opens its gates on Saturday, August…

NASA’s next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

NASA’s next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

With eight successful Mars landings, NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover. The spacecraft Perseverance — set for liftoff this week — is NASA’s brawniest…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
First underwater museum in Greece opens its gates in Alonissos
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

First underwater museum in Greece opens its gates in Alonissos

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

The first underwater museum in Greece, being a real reference point not only for the Sporades but for the whole country, opens its gates on Saturday, August…

NASA’s next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

NASA’s next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet

Panos - Jul 28, 2020

With eight successful Mars landings, NASA is upping the ante with its newest rover. The spacecraft Perseverance — set for liftoff this week — is NASA’s brawniest…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments