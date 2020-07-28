LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

First underwater museum in Greece opens its gates in Alonissos

28 July 2020
The first underwater museum in Greece, being a real reference point not only for the Sporades but for the whole country, opens its gates on Saturday, August 1st, in Alonissos.

The underwater museum, which was located very close to the shores of the uninhabited island of Peristera and a stone’s throw from the east coast of Alonissos, will welcome its first visitors on August 1 when the inauguration will take place. Visitors will be able to dive down and admire the exhibits that are on the famous 5th-century BC shipwreck at the bottom of the sea from Monday, August 3 to Thursday, October 2.

