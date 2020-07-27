Weather Forecast: Mostly fair
1 Views
Weather on Monday will be fair nationwide, except for clouds in the northern regions of Macedonia and Thrace, where rain will fall in the afternoon and early evening hours.
Winds will blow northerly to north-westerly at 3-5 Beaufort in the Ionian Sea, reaching up to 6 Beaufort in the Aegean.
You may be interested
SLIDE
shares70 views
SLIDE
shares70 views
Muslim ceremony performed in Hagia Sophia ahead of first prayers (video)makis - Jul 24, 2020
Turkish President Erdogan arrived at the Hagia Sophia a little before 12pm as the Islamic ceremony has started before theT…
GREECE
shares75 views
GREECE
shares75 views
EPP Head Weber: EU must act now and impose sanctions on TurkeyPanos - Jul 24, 2020
“The time has come to act, to consider imposing sanctions on Turkey,” Manfred Weber, the head of the European People’s…
GREECE
shares47 views
GREECE
shares47 views
Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as MosquePanos - Jul 24, 2020
Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II will lead the Akathist Hymn Service at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens on…
Leave a Comment