LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

French President Macron: EU should not leave security of eastern Mediterranean to Turkey

24 July 2020
10 Views

It would be a major mistake for the European Union to leave security in the eastern Mediterranean in the hands of other actors, mainly Turkey, French President Emanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiadis in Paris.

The French president added that those violating maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean should be sanctioned.

As Mr. Macron said addressing the Cypriot President, “you know how you can count on France’s support on this issue. Europe must defend its sovereignty with great determination”.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Jul 24, 2020

Fair weather is forecast on Friday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast…

OECD report estimates 9.8% recession for Greece
FINANCE
shares35 views
FINANCE
shares35 views

OECD report estimates 9.8% recession for Greece

Panos - Jul 23, 2020

The OECD estimates a recession of up to 9.8% for Greece with a parallel rise in the unemployment rate of…

EC against Turkey: It is sending the wrong message
DEFENCE
shares39 views
DEFENCE
shares39 views

EC against Turkey: It is sending the wrong message

Panos - Jul 23, 2020

Turkey is sending the “wrong message” with its NAVTEX, spokesperson for European External Action Service (EEAS) Nabila Massrali said when…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Jul 24, 2020

Fair weather is forecast on Friday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 18C to 36C in…

OECD report estimates 9.8% recession for Greece
FINANCE
shares35 views
FINANCE
shares35 views

OECD report estimates 9.8% recession for Greece

Panos - Jul 23, 2020

The OECD estimates a recession of up to 9.8% for Greece with a parallel rise in the unemployment rate of up to over 20% in its annual…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Jul 24, 2020

Fair weather is forecast on Friday. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-8 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 18C to 36C in…

OECD report estimates 9.8% recession for Greece
FINANCE
shares35 views
FINANCE
shares35 views

OECD report estimates 9.8% recession for Greece

Panos - Jul 23, 2020

The OECD estimates a recession of up to 9.8% for Greece with a parallel rise in the unemployment rate of up to over 20% in its annual…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments