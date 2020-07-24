French President Macron: EU should not leave security of eastern Mediterranean to Turkey

It would be a major mistake for the European Union to leave security in the eastern Mediterranean in the hands of other actors, mainly Turkey, French President Emanuel Macron said during a joint press conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiadis in Paris.

The French president added that those violating maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean should be sanctioned.

As Mr. Macron said addressing the Cypriot President, “you know how you can count on France’s support on this issue. Europe must defend its sovereignty with great determination”.