Archbishop Ieronymos II to lead Akathist Hymn on day of operation of Hagia Sophia as Mosque

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II will lead the Akathist Hymn Service at Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens on Friday in protestation of the opening of the Hagia Sophia as a Mosque in Constantinople (Istanbul).

As the Holy Synod announced, tomorrow Friday at 20:00, the day of operation of Hagia Sophia as a mosque, a day of mourning and suffering for all Orthodoxy, Christianity and all Hellenism, His Beatitude the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II will lead the Holy Liturgy of the Akathist Hymn in the Cathedral of Athens.