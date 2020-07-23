LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

EC against Turkey: It is sending the wrong message

23 July 2020
Turkey is sending the “wrong message” with its NAVTEX, spokesperson for European External Action Service (EEAS) Nabila Massrali said when asked about the escalation by the Turkish side in Kastelorizo.

“The announcement by Turkey of a new NAVTEX for seismic surveys in the Eastern Mediterranean is not useful and sends the wrong message, especially after the recent discussion in the Foreign Affairs Council on EU-Turkey relations,” Massrali said in response to a question.

She said that “according to the status of Turkey as a candidate country, it must be firmly committed to good neighbourly relations, international agreements and the peaceful settlement of disputes according to the UN Charter, appealing, if necessary at the International Court of Justice” and concluded that” the EU has repeatedly stressed that the delimitation of exclusive economic zones and the continental shelf must be addressed through dialogue and negotiations in good faith “.

