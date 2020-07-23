Covid-19 Greece – 32 new cases, 3 deaths
A total of 32 new cases of coronavirus were announced today by the National Organisation of Public Health (EODY), of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s entry gates. The total number of cases is 4077 (daily change + 0.8%), of which 54.5% are men.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 3, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 200 deaths have been recorded. The mean age of patients who died was 76 years.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 10 (80.0% men).
