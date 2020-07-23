57 fires broke out in 24 hours – Greek Fire Brigade on alert

Greek authorities are especially concerned about the fact that 57 fires broke out in the country in just 24 hours, as the situation in Corinth remains extremely critical, where an uncontrolled fire is still raging, at a time when five settlements have been evacuated.

According to the Fire Service, a very high fire risk is forecast for tomorrow, Thursday, in Attica, Viotia, Evia, Corinth, Argolida, Laconia, Kythira, Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria.

According to the Fire Brigade, from Tuesday afternoon at 19:00 until Wednesday afternoon at 19:00, 57 forest fires broke out and a total of 749 firefighters, 264 vehicles, 18 of special land units are operating while air means were also deployed by the Fire Brigade with the assistance of: one (1) E / P of the Hellenic Army, volunteer firefighters as well as water tankers and construction machinery of the Regions and the Local Government.

Most fires were quenched immediately in their early stages.

The situation in Corinth is still out of control as the blaze continues to rage threatening homes and forcing authorities to order the evacuation of settlements.