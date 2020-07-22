LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Fair

22 July 2020
10 Views

Fair weather is forecast on Wednesday.

Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-6 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 19C to 34C in northern Greece, 20C and 34C in the west, from 19C to 36C on the eastern mainland and Evia and between 21C and 32C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 22C to 34C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, temperatures between 22C and 33C.

You may be interested

Greek Army on high alert after Turkish provocation in eastern Mediterranean
DEFENCE
shares13 views
DEFENCE
shares13 views

Greek Army on high alert after Turkish provocation in eastern Mediterranean

Panos - Jul 22, 2020

The Hellenic Armed Forces have been put on high alert following Turkey’s decision to send the Research/Survey Vessel Oruc Reis…

PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn

makis - Jul 21, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction over the agreement reached this morning in Brussels for the Recovery Fund after…

Shocking revelations about Mati wildfires show attempt to cover-up and silence investigators
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Shocking revelations about Mati wildfires show attempt to cover-up and silence investigators

Panos - Jul 21, 2020

The prosecutor is expected to act following shocking revelations in newspaper Kathimerini its Kyriakis that the Fire Brigade leadership attempted…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek Army on high alert after Turkish provocation in eastern Mediterranean
DEFENCE
shares13 views
DEFENCE
shares13 views

Greek Army on high alert after Turkish provocation in eastern Mediterranean

Panos - Jul 22, 2020

The Hellenic Armed Forces have been put on high alert following Turkey’s decision to send the Research/Survey Vessel Oruc Reis to the sea area east of Crete…

PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn

makis - Jul 21, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction over the agreement reached this morning in Brussels for the Recovery Fund after five days of negotiations. “It was a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek Army on high alert after Turkish provocation in eastern Mediterranean
DEFENCE
shares13 views
DEFENCE
shares13 views

Greek Army on high alert after Turkish provocation in eastern Mediterranean

Panos - Jul 22, 2020

The Hellenic Armed Forces have been put on high alert following Turkey’s decision to send the Research/Survey Vessel Oruc Reis to the sea area east of Crete…

PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

PM Mitsotakis: We are returning from Brussels with €70bn

makis - Jul 21, 2020

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction over the agreement reached this morning in Brussels for the Recovery Fund after five days of negotiations. “It was a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments