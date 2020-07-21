LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Fair

21 July 2020
Mostly fair weather is forecast on Tuesday, with some clouds in northern areas.

Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-6 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 18C to 32C in northern Greece where there is a chance of showers in the afternooon, 19C and 33C in the west, from 18C to 34C on the eastern mainland and Evia and between 21C and 29C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 21C to 31C. Some clouds in Thessaloniki, possibility of showers in the afternoon with temperatures between 20C and 29C.

