Masks in supermarkets mandatory for employees and consumers from July 18
The use of a non-medical mask in supermarkets, both for employees and consumers, will mandatory effective from tomorrow, Saturday, following a relevant Joint Ministerial Decision.
The directive was made public in a post Twitter by the Secretary General of Commerce and Consumer, Panagiotis Stampoulidis.
“Implementing the decision of the National Committee for the Protection of Public Health against COVID-19, a JMC is issued which makes the use of non-medical masks in supermarkets by employees & consumers mandatory from tomorrow,” tweeted Mr. Stampoulidis in his post.
Given that the cases are in double digits every day and there is a relaxation in the implementation of the measures against the coronavirus, the obligatory use of the mask in the supermarkets was expected to return from next Monday or Tuesday, however it seems that the decisions were hastened, as many consumers choose to do their household shopping at the weekend.
You may be interested
Covid-19: Stricter measures announced for entry into Greecemakis - Jul 20, 2020
The government is taking additional measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, following recommendations the panel of infectious disease…
Greek oil tanker attacked by pirates in West Africa – 13 seamen kidnappedPanos - Jul 20, 2020
Thirteen seafarers on the Greek Oil/Chemical Tanker CURACAO TRADER, IMO No: 9340908 have been kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf…
France, Germany and Italy threaten sanctions against Turkey…(without naming it) for violating Libyan arms embargoPanos - Jul 20, 2020
France, Germany and Italy said today they were ready to consider imposing sanctions on foreign powers violating the arms embargo…
Leave a Comment