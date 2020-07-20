France, Germany and Italy threaten sanctions against Turkey…(without naming it) for violating Libyan arms embargo
France, Germany and Italy said today they were ready to consider imposing sanctions on foreign powers violating the arms embargo on Libya and called on “all foreign actors to stop intervening” in the country.
“We call on all foreign actors to stop their interference and to respect the arms embargo set by the United Nations Security Council,” said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a joint statement made public on the sidelines of the Brussels Recovery Plan negotiations.
The three leaders say they are “ready to consider a possible use of sanctions if the embargo violations at sea, on land and in the air continue.”
“We call on all sides in Libya, as well as all those who support them, to end the fighting immediately,” the three leaders said, without naming any specific country, and expressed “grave concern” over the “escalation of military tensions” in Libya.
Turkey has been violating the arms embargo in Libya, as Erdogan back the UN-approved government in power in its civil conflict with Russian-backed Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar and his forces.
