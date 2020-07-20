Covid-19 Greece – 24 new cases
The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced today 24 new cases of the coronavirus in Greece, 16 of which were detected at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases is 4007, of which 54.7% are men.
1106 (27.6%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 2048 (51.1%) are related to an already known case.
There are 13 patients intubated. Their median age is 58 years. 1 (8.3%) are women and the rest are men. 76.9% have an underlying disease or are elderly 70 years and older. 124 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
For another day there were no Covid-19 related deaths reported.
You may be interested
Covid-19: Stricter measures announced for entry into Greecemakis - Jul 20, 2020
The government is taking additional measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, following recommendations the panel of infectious disease…
Greek oil tanker attacked by pirates in West Africa – 13 seamen kidnappedPanos - Jul 20, 2020
Thirteen seafarers on the Greek Oil/Chemical Tanker CURACAO TRADER, IMO No: 9340908 have been kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf…
France, Germany and Italy threaten sanctions against Turkey…(without naming it) for violating Libyan arms embargoPanos - Jul 20, 2020
France, Germany and Italy said today they were ready to consider imposing sanctions on foreign powers violating the arms embargo…
Leave a Comment