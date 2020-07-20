Covid-19 Greece – 24 new cases

The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) announced today 24 new cases of the coronavirus in Greece, 16 of which were detected at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases is 4007, of which 54.7% are men.

1106 (27.6%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 2048 (51.1%) are related to an already known case.

There are 13 patients intubated. Their median age is 58 years. 1 (8.3%) are women and the rest are men. 76.9% have an underlying disease or are elderly 70 years and older. 124 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

For another day there were no Covid-19 related deaths reported.