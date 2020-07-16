Weather forecast: Mostly Sunny
Mainly sunny weather is forecast on Thursday, with possible showers and storms at higher altitudes.
Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-7 Beaufort. Temperatures are forecast to range from 18C to 31C in northern Greece, 21C and 33C in the west, from 21C to 33C on the eastern mainland and Evia and between 22C and 30C on the islands of the Aegean. Sunny in Attica, with temperatures from 21C to 32C. Same in Thessaloniki, with temperatures between 21C and 29C.
