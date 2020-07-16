LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Three migrants arrested at Ritsona refugee camp for possession of weapons

16 July 2020
Greek police arrested three migrants at the Ritsona refugee camp in Euboea after the three were found to have weapons in their possession.

Following a search in the huts of the two, officers discovered an improvised metal bat, two other wooden bats and a folding knife, while in another hut another migrant was arrested for having a folding knife.

All three suspects were taken to the prosecutor of the Court of First Instance of Chalkida on charges of illegal possession of weapons.

