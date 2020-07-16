Provocative show in front of Hagia Sophia on anniversary of failed 2016 coup in Turkey
The Turkish pro-Islamic government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan put on a show in front of the Hagia Sophia to commemorate the failed coup attempt against him in July 2016.
The provocative, large scale production, which was recorded outside the Hagia Sophia, focuses on a group of young people, wearing red blouses and black pants accompanied by background music that are heard in similar shows about celebrations of the Fall of Constantinople in 1453.
The setting up of Erdogan’s new propaganda show in front of the Hagia Sophia is not accidental, a few days after the decision to turn the monument into a mosque and the global backlash it caused.
