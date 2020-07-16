Covid-19 Greece – 27 new cases reported
The National Public Health Organisation announced, Wednesday, 27 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 4 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways.
The total number of cases stands at 3,910, of which 54.7% are men.
1051 (26.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 2024 (51.8%) are related to an already known case.
There are 13 patients intubated. Their median age is 58 years. 3 (23.1%) are women and the rest are men. 76.9% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older. 123 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
There were no deaths recorded leaving the death at 193.
