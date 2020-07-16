LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 Greece – 27 new cases reported

16 July 2020

The National Public Health Organisation announced, Wednesday, 27 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 4 were detected following checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases stands at 3,910, of which 54.7% are men.

1051 (26.9%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 2024 (51.8%) are related to an already known case.

There are 13 patients intubated. Their median age is 58 years. 3 (23.1%) are women and the rest are men. 76.9% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older. 123 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were no deaths recorded leaving the death at 193.

You may be interested

Weather forecast: Mostly Sunny
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Mostly Sunny

Panos - Jul 16, 2020

Mainly sunny weather is forecast on Thursday, with possible showers and storms at higher altitudes. Winds are expected to blow…

ND leads SYRIZA by over 20% in latest poll
POLITICS
shares34 views
POLITICS
shares34 views

ND leads SYRIZA by over 20% in latest poll

makis - Jul 15, 2020

Ruling conservative New Democracy holds a commanding lead over major opposition party SYRIZA, according to the latest poll by MARC…

Turkish FM Cavusoglu: In Spain there were also mosques turned into Churches
DEFENCE
shares37 views
DEFENCE
shares37 views

Turkish FM Cavusoglu: In Spain there were also mosques turned into Churches

Panos - Jul 15, 2020

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reacted to the European Union’s unequivocal condemnation of the decision by Turkish President Recep Tayyip…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Weather forecast: Mostly Sunny
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Mostly Sunny

Panos - Jul 16, 2020

Mainly sunny weather is forecast on Thursday, with possible showers and storms at higher altitudes. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-7 Beaufort. Temperatures…

ND leads SYRIZA by over 20% in latest poll
POLITICS
shares34 views
POLITICS
shares34 views

ND leads SYRIZA by over 20% in latest poll

makis - Jul 15, 2020

Ruling conservative New Democracy holds a commanding lead over major opposition party SYRIZA, according to the latest poll by MARC broadcast on Alpha TV’s main bulletin. On…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Weather forecast: Mostly Sunny
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Weather forecast: Mostly Sunny

Panos - Jul 16, 2020

Mainly sunny weather is forecast on Thursday, with possible showers and storms at higher altitudes. Winds are expected to blow from westerly directions, between 4-7 Beaufort. Temperatures…

ND leads SYRIZA by over 20% in latest poll
POLITICS
shares34 views
POLITICS
shares34 views

ND leads SYRIZA by over 20% in latest poll

makis - Jul 15, 2020

Ruling conservative New Democracy holds a commanding lead over major opposition party SYRIZA, according to the latest poll by MARC broadcast on Alpha TV’s main bulletin. On…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments