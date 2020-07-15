Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair on Wednesday overall, but localized rain and even thunderstorms expected in the afternoon in NE Greece.
Variable winds, with velocities of 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale, reaching 7 in the Aegean Islands and Crete. Temperatures from 17C to 34C. In Athens, generally fair with northerly winds 2 to 6 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 20C to 33C. In Thessaloniki, slightly overcast with thin rain at night. NNW winds 4 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 7 at the Thermaikos Gulf and dropping to 4 at night. Temperatures from 20C to 30C.
