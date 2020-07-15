LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The Biggest Economies in the World

15 July 2020
7 Views

Looking at global GDP at constant 2017 prices, but adjusted for purchasing power/cost of living, China was the biggest economy in the world in 2019, with an adjusted GDP of more than $22.5 trillion, according to the World Bank.

While the Chinese economy is projected by the International Monetary Fund to grow by a low 1.2 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. in second rank is expected to see its $20.6 trillion GDP decrease by almost 6 percent.

Asian countries among the top 8 biggest economies exhibited the best growth prospects, even among a global pandemic. European economies like German and the UK are expected to struggle in 2020, a fate they share with industrialized nation Japan.

According to the IMF, China and the U.S. are to remain at the top of the ranking in 2024, while Indonesia is projected to pull ahead of Germany. By 2030, India is expected to overtake the U.S. as the second-largest economy on the planet. At that time China is also supposed to be the biggest economy in the world in terms of nominal GDP, a record still held by the U.S.

source statista

Infographic: The Biggest Economies in the World | Statista

General Floros visits Israel: Eastern Mediterranean & military cooperation on the meeting's agenda
DEFENCE
shares11 views
DEFENCE
shares11 views

General Floros visits Israel: Eastern Mediterranean & military cooperation on the meeting’s agenda

Panos - Jul 15, 2020

The Chiefs of General Staff of Greece and Israel had the opportunity to discuss the formation of a common understanding…

Covid-19 Greece – 58 new cases reported
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Covid-19 Greece – 58 new cases reported

Panos - Jul 15, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation announced, Tuesday, 58 new cases of coronavirus in Greece, 28 of which were detected following…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Jul 15, 2020

Mostly fair on Wednesday overall, but localized rain and even thunderstorms expected in the afternoon in NE Greece. Variable winds,…

