ND leads SYRIZA by over 20% in latest poll

Ruling conservative New Democracy holds a commanding lead over major opposition party SYRIZA, according to the latest poll by MARC broadcast on Alpha TV’s main bulletin.

On the question of who the respondents intended to vote for, the “gap” between the two parties stood at 21.2 percentage points, with ND reaching 41.6% and SYRIZA 20.4%.

KINAL followed with 5.7%, KKE with 5% and the Hellenic Solution with 3.4%, while DiEM25 (1.9%) came in below the 3% threshold. The percentage of undecided voters was 14%.

Eight out of ten citizens assessed the government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic positively. When asked if citizens still adhere to the pandemic protection measures, 47.1% answered “yes as before”, 41.6% “yes, but less than before” and 10.9% “no more”.

The majority of those asked (57.3%) said they do not do anything when they find a violation of the security measures for the coronavirus and only one in three (34.5%) complain to the person in charge. Only 2.4% said they chose to file a formal complaint.

Regarding the Greek-Turkish relations, 74.7% say they are very and quite concerned about the deterioration of the situation with the neighbour and 24.2% are worried little or not at all.