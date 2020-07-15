Covid-19 Greece – 58 new cases reported

The National Public Health Organisation announced, Tuesday, 58 new cases of coronavirus in Greece, 28 of which were detected following checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of cases is 3,883, of which 54.7% are men.

1042 (26.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 2019 (52.0%) are related to an already known case.

Meanwhile, 13 patients are intubated. Their median age is 58 years. 3 (23.1%) are women and the rest are men. 76.9% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older. 122 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

No new deaths have been recorded leaving the death rate at 193 across the country. 62 (32.1%) women and the rest men. The median age of the fatalities was 76 years and 95.9% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 and older.