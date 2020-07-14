LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

14 July 2020
Mostly fair on Tuesday overall, but localized rain and even thunderstorms expected in the afternoon in NE Greece.

Variable winds, with velocities of 4 to 6 on the Beaufort scale, reaching 7 in the Aegean Islands and Crete. Temperatures from 17C to 34C. In Athens, generally fair with northerly winds 2 to 6 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 20C to 33C. In Thessaloniki, slightly overcast with thin rain at night. NNW winds 4 to 5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 7 at the Thermaikos Gulf and dropping to 4 at night. Temperatures from 20C to 30C.

Hagia Sophia – Cavusoglu provokes: Greece has no right to speak
Hagia Sophia – Cavusoglu provokes: Greece has no right to speak

makis - Jul 13, 2020

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was provocative once again during an interview on TRT television on the issue of Hagia…

Turkish parliament passes disputed bar associations law
Turkish parliament passes disputed bar associations law

Panos - Jul 13, 2020

Turkey’s parliament passed a law on Saturday on changing the structure of bar associations, a move that lawyers argue will…

“Alien-like” creature resembling E.T. discovered in ancient area of Pacific seafloor
“Alien-like” creature resembling E.T. discovered in ancient area of Pacific seafloor

Panos - Jul 13, 2020

A marine creature that resembles the alien E.T. has been found growing in a prehistoric area of eastern Pacific seafloor…

