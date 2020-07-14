LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis talks with EU head Michel over Turkish Hagia Sophia provocations

14 July 2020
Athens is escalating diplomatic efforts for Turkish provocation, following Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

According to sources, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

During their contact, they reportedly discussed the issues that will be addressed at the forthcoming Summit and the provocative action of Turkey to convert the historic site into a mosque.

The Greek Prime Minister is expected to continue his round of phone contacts with other leaders in an effort to put explore all the possible means to put pressure on Turkey.

Earlier in the day, the EU Foreign Affairs Council adopted a two-pronged policy towards Turkey, as EU foreign ministers agreed that the necessary “paths” needed to be found to reduce tensions between the EU and Turkey, but at the same time clearly define the European options available that could lead to further measures against Ankara in the event that the country continues its provocative stance.

