Covid-19: Open festivals banned in Greece until the end of July

14 July 2020
The Committee of Infectious disease experts in conjunction with the Greek Health Ministry decided the cancellation of festivals across the country until the end of July, the intensification of controls at land borders, and the expansion of Covid-19 controls to seasonal workers entering Greece from neighbouring countries during a teleconference on Monday.

Earlier, a meeting was held in Maximos Mansion under the PM Mitsotakis, during which the government had requested from the members of the committee of experts to consider the possibility of banning the festivities until the end of July, which was announced by government spokesman Stelios Petsas.

Meanwhile, the government spokesman announced that the controls at the land borders would intensify, specifically in Promachonas and Kakavia.

