Weather forecast: Mostly fair

13 July 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Saturday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale.

Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 17C to 35C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 19C and 35C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 22C-32C. Mostly fair in Athens, 23C-33C; the same for Thessaloniki, 20C-33C.

