Michigan House passes Human Microchipping Legislation

Despite the massive issues and state of emergency in Michigan the state’s House of Representatives found the time to pass a bill that creates framework for microchipping humans. The bill is highly questionable as it naturally touches on many issues of civil liberties and privacy.

The highly controversial bill is called the “Microchip Protection Act” and it’s sponsored by Representative Bronna Kahle. The Act is House Bill 5672 and now that it’s passed the State House it will move to the State Senate. If the Senate passes, Governor Whitmer is expected to sign it into law.

“With the way technology has increased over the years and as it continues to grow, it’s important Michigan job providers balance the interests of the company with their employees’ expectations of privacy,”

“Microchipping has been brought up in many conversations as companies across the country are exploring cost-effective ways to increase workplace efficiency. While these miniature devices are on the rise, so are the calls of workers to have their privacy protected.”

Representative Bronna Kahle.

Source: repub.li