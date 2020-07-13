Greek PM Mitsotakis: Turkish decision to convert Hagia Sophia to Mosque is deplorable
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis responded to Turkey’s provocation and President Erdogan’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque calling it deplorable in a twitter post.
“Greece strongly condemns Turkey’s decision to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque. This decision – more so 85 years since its declaration as a museum – offends its ecumenical character”.
In his post the Greek PM went on to state: “It is a choice that also offends all those who recognise the monument as a site that belongs to global culture. And, of course, it affects not only Turkey’s relations with Greece.”
“But also its relations with the European Union, Unesco and the global community as a whole.”It is deplorable that the Turkish leadership, which worked for the Cultural Alliance in 2005, is now choosing to move in the opposite direction.”
