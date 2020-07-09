LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

9 July 2020
2 Views

Mostly fair and northerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.

Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 32C.

Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 20C-32C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-32C.

Mostly fair in Athens, 24C-32C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 21C-31C.

You may be interested

Turkey provokes Greece calling for dialogue over “Turkish” minority in Thrace
SLIDE
shares39 views
SLIDE
shares39 views

Turkey provokes Greece calling for dialogue over “Turkish” minority in Thrace

makis - Jul 08, 2020

In an interview with Turkish Anadolu News Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesperson and special adviser to the President of…

Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it
GREECE
shares55 views
GREECE
shares55 views

Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

Researchers in the United States have announced that they have developed an effective air filter that can immediately trap and…

Stop buying Turkey’s F-35 parts, lawmakers tell DoD
GREECE
shares46 views
GREECE
shares46 views

Stop buying Turkey’s F-35 parts, lawmakers tell DoD

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the Pentagon to more quickly stop buying F-35 fighter jet components from Turkey.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkey provokes Greece calling for dialogue over “Turkish” minority in Thrace
SLIDE
shares39 views
SLIDE
shares39 views

Turkey provokes Greece calling for dialogue over “Turkish” minority in Thrace

makis - Jul 08, 2020

In an interview with Turkish Anadolu News Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesperson and special adviser to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan raised the issue…

Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it
GREECE
shares55 views
GREECE
shares55 views

Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

Researchers in the United States have announced that they have developed an effective air filter that can immediately trap and destroy the new coronavirus. The researchers, led…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkey provokes Greece calling for dialogue over “Turkish” minority in Thrace
SLIDE
shares39 views
SLIDE
shares39 views

Turkey provokes Greece calling for dialogue over “Turkish” minority in Thrace

makis - Jul 08, 2020

In an interview with Turkish Anadolu News Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesperson and special adviser to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan raised the issue…

Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it
GREECE
shares55 views
GREECE
shares55 views

Coronavirus: New air filter traps the virus & destroys it

Panos - Jul 08, 2020

Researchers in the United States have announced that they have developed an effective air filter that can immediately trap and destroy the new coronavirus. The researchers, led…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments