Paros is the best island in Europe for 2020: Travel + Leisure
The Greek island of Paros is the best island in Europe, according to Travel + Leisure.
The well-known travel magazine Travel + Leisure published its lists of the world’s best 2020 Awards, based on the votes of its readers.
The vote closed on March 2, shortly before the start of the global coronavirus travel lockdown measures, and the results represent the experiences gained by travelers before the pandemic.
