Greece, Hungary discuss energy cooperation
Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Thursday met with Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto.
The two Ministers discussed issues of regional energy security, focusing on alternative corridors for natural gas in Southeastern Europe and Greece’s emerging role as a large energy transport hub.
Hatzidakis underlined the determination of the Greek economy to help Hungary in achieving its strategic goal of raising the number of energy sources through the TAP/IGB network of natural gas pipelines.
