Finland opens borders for Greeks on July 13
Finland today announced the opening of its borders on July 13 to tourists from 17 European countries with low rates of coronavirus infection, including Greece and Cyprus.
On July 13, border measures will be lifted for states that have been recording infection rates below eight per 100,000 population for the past 14 days, the government said.
In addition, from this date, business and other travel that is deemed “necessary” is permitted between Finland and – among other states – Algeria, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Tunisia and China.
The country has already opened its borders since June 15 to the Baltic states and most of the Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Norway, Iceland) – except for Sweden, which still has an infection rate well above the regional average.
You may be interested
Belgium updates ‘orange’ status of Greece on Covid-19 listPanos - Jul 09, 2020
Speaking to Belgian media, the country’s Covid-19 spokesperson clarified that a map showing Greece among the ‘orange’ countries (meaning visitors…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Jul 09, 2020
Mostly fair and northerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair…
Turkey provokes Greece calling for dialogue over “Turkish” minority in Thracemakis - Jul 08, 2020
In an interview with Turkish Anadolu News Agency, Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesperson and special adviser to the President of…
Leave a Comment