Weather forecast: Mostly fair
2 Views
Mostly fair and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale.
Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 18C to 32C.
Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 20C-32C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 23C-32C.
Mostly fair in Athens, 24C-32C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 21C-31C.
You may be interested
SLIDE
shares28 views
SLIDE
shares28 views
Turkish FM Cavusoglu to EU: If you (EU) take measures against us we will retaliatemakis - Jul 07, 2020
“If the European Union makes a decision against Turkey, we will have to respond. This will not help the solution,”…
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views
Archbishop of Athens & Greece: Turks will not dare turn Hagia Sophia into MosquePanos - Jul 07, 2020
The Archbishop of Athens and all Greece, Ieronymos II expressed his conviction that the Turks would not dare turn Hagia…
GREECE
shares45 views
GREECE
shares45 views
Weather forecast: Clouds, rainPanos - Jul 07, 2020
Scattered showers and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Clouds, rain…
Leave a Comment